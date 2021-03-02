Max Holloway explains status of potential rematch with Conor McGregor

Share and Enjoy !

Max Holloway believes his long-awaited rematch with Conor McGregor is on a “very short list with the UFC.”

Both fighters have developed into legitimate superstars since Conor McGregor handed Max Holloway the first unanimous decision defeat of his career in 2013.

Eight years on, with both having held world titles in recent years, there remains an appetite for McGregor vs. Holloway II.

Holloway is of the opinion that the McGregor rematch remains a possibility but he believes ‘The Notorious’ likely needs to get back to winning ways before the UFC makes the fight.

“I’m not here to kick a man while he’s down, but I think that fight with me and Conor is on a very short list with the UFC,” Holloway said during an interview with Brendan Schaub.

“If he was to win the fight (with Poirier) I think it would have been a little bit different, a little bit greater. I think that fight would have happened, but we’ve got nothing but time.

“He’s not going nowhere, I’m not going nowhere. Build the man back up, I’m going to keep doing my thing, let him do his thing… The UFC, we had talks here and there about it. It’s on a very short list for the UFC and I’m just excited for it.”

McGregor is reportedly in talks for a rubber match with Dustin Poirier this summer after the Irishman was stopped in the main event of UFC 257.

A week before UFC 257, Holloway put in what he deems a career-best performance against Calvin Kattar and the Hawaiian even hung around Fight Island in case the opportunity presented itself to replace McGregor or Poirier.

During his pre-fight media appearances, McGregor had a hilarious reaction to the sight of Holloway skateboarding outside the fighter hotel and the Dubliner insisted that he would share the Octagon with ‘Blessed’ again before all is said and done.

This interview with @TheNotoriousMMA was momentarily interrupted by @BlessedMMA riding by on his skateboard 🛹 (via UFC Arabia/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/avLEKoTcKO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2021

“I tell you what, Max had a great fight,” McGregor said.

“He’s in the pipeline for sure. Me and Max will do it again.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: conor mcgregor, max holloway, UFC