Manny Pacquiao gives opinion on why Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in rematch

Manny Pacquiao has accused Conor McGregor of looking past Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 last weekend.

Six and a half years after their first meeting at UFC 178, Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor via TKO on Saturday night and positioned himself for the next shot at the lightweight title.

McGregor, meanwhile, has dropped out of the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings and will have some thinking to do regarding his next outing.

‘The Notorious’ had been in discussions for a return to the boxing ring, with an agreement apparently as good as in place with Manny Pacquiao prior to last weekend’s event.

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

Pacquiao congratulated Poirier on his impressive victory and the Filipino boxing great is of the belief that McGregor underestimated ‘The Diamond.’

“Losing is part of the game,” Pacquiao told ABS-CBN News, via Marca.

“In sport there are winners and losers, that’s all.

“It is not about defeat, but about how you accept defeat in your life: how you get over that difficult time in your life.

“McGregor had already beaten his rival before and I think that made him underestimate him.”

According to reports, McGregor remains in the running for a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather while Pacquiao is leaning towards an exhibition contest against undefeated lightweight and social media star, Ryan Garcia.

McGregor is open to another boxing bout but according to Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, the demand for a clash between the Irishman and Pacquiao is no longer what it once was.

“I think the demand for the fight is not there presently. Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC,” Gibbons told SunSport.

“It’s a bummer, it could have been fun for as long as it lasted and no leg kicks would have made a world of difference.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, manny pacquiao, UFC, UFC 257