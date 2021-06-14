Leon Edwards reveals advice from Nate Diaz after UFC 263 clash

“I felt that.”

Leon Edwards has revealed the words of advice he received from Nate Diaz after the pair’s thrilling fight on Saturday night.

Britain’s Edwards ultimately got his hand raised in what was the UFC’s first ever non-title, non-main event to be contested over five rounds.

In truth, Edwards dominated the lion’s share of the welterweight contest at UFC 263 but Diaz, who so often finishes strongly, came close to stopping ‘Rocky’ in the final minute of the fight.

Edwards survived, however, and got his hand raised via unanimous decision and Diaz had some words of wisdom for his opponent after the result was announced.

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these motherfuckers tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 14, 2021

Edwards took to social media on Monday to reveal that Diaz urged him to know his worth and demand nothing less from the UFC.

Diaz has been a long-time advocate for greater fighter pay in the UFC and he has been one of the promotion’s top-earning non-champions since his pair of 2016 fights against Conor McGregor.

Diaz conceded that Edwards deserved to get the victory based on the judges’ scoring but the Stockton fighter believes that if the fight had taken place on the streets, there would have been only one winner.

“The fight was a wrap,” Diaz said in his post-fight press conference. “In a real fight, in the real world, that fight’s a wrap. He was sleepwalking.

What next for both guys? Relive that Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz 5️⃣ rounder via @BTSportUFC ⤵️pic.twitter.com/BkO6YiNphC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 14, 2021

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz highlights

“At the end of the day I feel like he won or whatever, but I feel like I’m the better fighter still, regardless. I feel like the peak of the fight is what matters in the fight anyway, what happened in the end.

“No hating on Leon, congratulations to him and why would you fight anybody but the top guy if you’re going to fight at all. So I wish it would have went my way, but it’s all good.”

Read More About: leon edwards, nate diaz, UFC, UFC 263