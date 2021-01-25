‘There’s none of them leg kicks in boxing!’ – Conor McGregor remains open to ring return

Conor McGregor has revealed that his fight with Manny Pacquiao was “as good as done” before the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

After agreeing to a rematch with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor admitted that he did so in order to prepare for the southpaw challenge presented by Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao’s decision to join McGregor’s management group only fuelled rumours that the pair would share the ring with each other in 2021 and while McGregor insisted that he was eager to concentrate on his UFC career this year, ‘The Notorious’ said that the lack of threat of leg kicks in boxing may tempt him to take the Pacquiao fight next.

“There are no damn leg kicks in boxing, you know what I mean?” McGregor joked in his post-fight press conference.

“I always did want to focus on my MMA career but I’m also open. I’ll just see what happens. I don’t know what will happen.

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

“That Manny [Pacquiao] fight was happening. It was as good as done. I just want to get in and get back into a bounce, especially against that style of fighter, and not take those kicks. Not play with those kicks. It’s just a motherfucker to take. That’s my mind going.”

McGregor fell victim to Poirier’s calf-kick strategy in the main event of UFC 257 and admitted that his leg was dead in the second round of the fight before he was ultimately finished by ‘The Diamond’.

While a return to boxing remains an ambition of McGregor’s, the Dubliner is confident that the completion of his trilogy with Poirier is inevitable although McGregor will prepare differently next time around.

He explained: “I’ll adopt a different approach for the trilogy with Dustin because those leg kicks are not to be messed with. That calf kick, that low calf kick – I’ve never experienced that before. It was a good one.

“It’s not that I don’t have the style in me to switch it up and keep that at bay. I’ve a lot more weapons that I didn’t get to show. It wasn’t my night but no excuses. Hats off!”

