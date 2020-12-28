Khamzat Chimaev warns UFC to keep Conor McGregor away from him on Fight Island

Khamzat Chimaev has told the UFC to take preventative measures to keep Conor McGregor away from him on Fight Island.

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev are due to headline separate fight cards in Abu Dhabi a few days apart next month and there is a very real danger that the pair could clash in the fighter hotel if they cross paths with one another.

Chimaev, whose meteoric rise in 2020 has earned him a main event slot against Leon Edwards on January 20, insisted that he can’t be held responsible for his actions if he encounters McGregor.

“If I see him on Fight Island, something will definitely happen. The UFC needs to hide him,” Chimaev said during an Instagram Live chat with Russian MMA reporter Igor Lazorin.

McGregor will be in Abu Dhabi for his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier and he has never been one to shy away from a scuffle outside the Octagon.

Chimaev infamously flew to Ireland in the infancy of his MMA career with the aim of confronting McGregor.

While some believed that the undefeated prospect was visiting Ireland to help ‘The Notorious’ prepare for his 2018 clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chimaev insists he was actually coming to hunt down McGregor after the Irishman made a number of disparaging comments about his fellow countrymen but he didn’t make it out of Dublin Airport.

“At that time, I was fighting as an amateur or a pro record of 1-0 when that happened,” Chimaev explained.

Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you 👊🏽 https://t.co/YyEJfwUMmm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 26, 2020

“It is that time when he insulted Khabib, and he also was talking about Zubaira (Tukhugov). At that time, nobody knew who I was. He was also talking about another guy who’s also Chechen. I don’t remember his name, but he told us he knocked him out in a sparring session.

“My mind was blowing up at the moment, but I’m living here very close to him. I was thinking that I would catch him in the streets or at the gym and beat him up. This is what he deserved.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC