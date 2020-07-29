Khamzat Chimaev Asks For Conor McGregor After Deleted Insult

Arguably the most promising UFC prospect in years, Khamzat Chimaev, has hit back at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s insult on social media.

Before the ridicule from McGregor, Chimaev continued his meteoric rise through the UFC ranks with a dominant victory over Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee on Saturday night, with his striking stats making for terrifying reading.

In his first two bouts with the UFC, Chimaev outstruck his opponents at a differential of 192-2 and he is well on his way to being a problem for the ranked fighters at both 170lbs and 185lbs.

After moving to 8-0 with all victories coming inside the first two rounds, Chimaev is the big winner of UFC’s Fight Island experiment but his latest win was met with derision from Conor McGregor.

Under a post from UFC’s official Instagram account about Chimaev, McGregor commented “Rat lip” in a post that has since been deleted.

@TheNotoriousMMA Tab machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 27, 2020

Chimaev took umbrage with McGregor’s comment and posted the above tweet and branded the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion a “chicken heart”.

Chimaev then took to his Instagram account to post a photograph of him locking in a neck crank on an opponent – the same submission hold that McGregor tapped out to against perennial rival Khabib Nurmagomedov – and tagged ‘The Notorious.’

Being retired, McGregor is not expected to come back to fight Chimaev, who is significantly larger than any of McGregor’s former opponents.

UFC President Dana White is clearly a fan of Chimaev and is working to add the undefeated talent to the upcoming UFC 252 card.

White said: “I mean, you know? The guy is so dominant, so confident, wants to continue to fight every weekend. I love it. I love guys with that mentality. I love how talented this guy is. We threw the hottest prospect out of the U.K. at him and that kid is a badass. That kid is a legit great fighter. (Chimaev) made it look like he didn’t belong there. … The kid is legit. He’s real and he knows it and I love it.”