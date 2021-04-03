‘Sometimes he is not nice’ – Khabib Nurmagomedov gives honest opinion of Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shed light on his recent meetings with UFC President Dana White, who was determined to convince ‘The Eagle’ to return for one last fight.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts last October, when he submitted Justin Gaethje to take his record to 29-0.

But Dana White spent almost five months attempting to persuade Nurmagomedov to hang around and potentially explore the option of a lucrative rematch with fierce rival Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov refused to be swayed, however, and reiterated his stance on hanging up his gloves due to a promise to his mother after his father passed away last year.

White finally accepted the decision last month and announced that the UFC lightweight title, left vacant by Nurmagomedov’s retirement, would be on the line on May 15, when Charles Oliveira meets promotional newcomer Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

With his title vacant and his place in the pound-for-pound rankings taken, Nurmagomedov has shed light on White’s attempts to get him back into the Octagon.

“It’s very hard to say no to Dana White,” Nurmagomedov said on the UFC 260 live weigh-in show.

“I’m going to be very honest because this guy, sometimes he is nice. Sometimes he is not nice. Sometimes he says one thing.

“Anyways, it was very honest, real talk with two real men. This is what I feel. In the last meeting, he come and say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do?’

“I say, ‘Nothing changed. Nothing changed.’

“I think, my opinion, lightweight division has to go on. I don’t want to hold up (the) division.”

White made no secret of his desire to get Nurmagomedov to fight again and the UFC boss was spotted trying to butter the undefeated Russian up on an episode of Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight earlier this year.

After Nurmagomedov’s retirement was confirmed, McGregor rushed to taunt his foe for his lack of power despite being dropped by ‘The Eagle’ in their 2018 grudge match.

