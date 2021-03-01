Khabib Nurmagomedov jokes with Herb Dean about Conor McGregor bribe

Share and Enjoy !

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that he forgives Herb Dean for his refereeing of the Russian’s victory over Conor McGregor in 2018.

In footage from 2019 that has recently resurfaced, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen joking with Herb Dean about his performance in the main event of UFC 229, which ended in a submission win for ‘The Eagle’ over Conor McGregor.

While Nurmagomedov’s victory was rather comprehensive, he was still unhappy that McGregor was allowed to get away with a number of fouls throughout the lightweight title fight.

Nurmagomedov took umbrage with McGregor grabbing his shorts on several occasions during the grudge match and while he ultimately drew the tap from the Irishman with a fourth-round neck crank, he couldn’t help but bring the fight up when he crossed paths with Dean a year after the bout.

In the below clip, Nurmagomedov and his coach can be seen joking with Dean about being bribed to ignore McGregor’s fouls.

lol khabib asks herb dean "how much money did ufc pay to him to allow conor to cheat in his fight" pic.twitter.com/fGYuHaQB3V — Sophia (@Sophia99554652) February 28, 2021

“I was trying to do a good job,” Dean responded. “That’s the thing, I’ve never been well-compensated.”

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts last October with a submission victory over Justin Gaethje although UFC President Dana White continues to hold out hope of being able to convince the 32-year-old to return.

White also believes that Nurmagomedov could be persuaded to come back for a rematch with McGregor in order to hammer the final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with ‘The Notorious’.

“Khabib is not meeting with me for no reason,” White explained in a recent interview.

“He would say, ‘There’s no need to meet. What’s the point in having a meeting?’

“I also believe he hates Conor McGregor so bad. The hate that these two have is as real as anything you have ever seen.

“Now I truly believe that he would fight Conor. I believe that. Maybe I’m wrong but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

