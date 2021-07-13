Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor is ‘finished’ after leg injury

“This guy is finished.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov seriously doubts Conor McGregor’s ability to return to elite level mixed martial arts competition after the Irishman suffered a broken leg in Saturday night’s defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov suggested that karma was served when McGregor, who vowed to send Poirier out of the Octagon on a stretcher, had to be wheeled out of the arena with a serious lower leg injury.

McGregor fractured his tibia and fibula in the first round of the UFC 264 main event and he has already undergone successful surgery.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor is “finished”

Former rival, Nurmagomedov, believes that McGregor’s days of fighting at the top are done after last weekend’s injury although the recently-retired Russian is of the opinion that the UFC could continue to utilise him for his matchless promotional skills.

“Without broken legs, yes, [he could be the same],” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “But with broken legs, he’s never going to kick the same.

“With him, no, I don’t believe [he’ll return to the top]. Conor have good age, but what happened with his mind, legs – this guy is finished, but he’s good for promotion.”

Doctors are confident that McGregor will make a full recovery and a fourth fight against Poirier would be considered by UFC President Dana White, depending on the circumstances in the lightweight division when ‘The Notorious’ returns to full fitness.

Poirier has slammed McGregor for going too far with his trash talk before and after UFC 264, and the Irishman continues to take shots at Poirier’s family.

Nurmagomedov agrees with Poirier’s assessment of McGregor’s behaviour and suggested that McGregor is setting a terrible example for the future generation of MMA fighters.

“Money and fame show who you are,” Nurmagomedov said. “All the time we hear that money and fame change people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are.

“And what has [McGregor] done? He punched an old guy. You guys can watch everything he did and understand, it’s just like Dustin said, ‘This guy is a bag of shit.’

“I saw a lot of tweets try to support him. How are you gonna support this guy? When kids, young generation watch him, watch this sport? If you want to promote your fight, promote.

“If the MMA community is going to support this bad people, this sport is going to go in a bad way.”

