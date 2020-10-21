Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down Conor McGregor question on ESPN

It’s clear to see that Khabib Nurmagomedov is sick of answering questions about Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he is solely focused on his upcoming title defence against Justin Gaethje and the undefeated UFC lightweight champion has no interest in discussing Conor McGregor.

With McGregor set to return to the Octagon in January for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, Nurmagomedov was asked if the winner of that fight – which is reportedly due to take place at welterweight – will earn another shot at ‘The Eagle’.

“I’m not interested in Conor, both of these guys, because I need something new. I need new blood, new energy,” Nurmagomedov said.

"Right now, I don't even want to talk about this s—."@TeamKhabib is focused on fighting Justin Gaethje at #UFC254 and nobody else 😶 (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/XGzJFUanl3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 20, 2020

“Justin Gaethje gives me some new motivation. He’s the real deal, right now he’s interim champ and he’s a very tough guy.

“If I think about both Dustin and Conor they don’t give me good energy, they don’t give me motivation.

“Fight for what? For my legacy? I already put these guys on my desk, I already beat them. Everything is finished with these guys.”

First Take host Stephen A. Smith responded by letting Nurmagomedov know that plenty of fans would like to see him in a rematch with McGregor due to the very real animosity that exists between the pair.

But Nurmagomedov gave short shrift to the notion.

“Right now I don’t even want to talk about this s**t,” the 155lbs champion said.

McGregor took to social media in recent days to insist he was actually winning the main event of UFC 229 against Nurmagomedov.

Describing Nurmagomedov’s performance in the first round as “pitiful’, McGregor claimed that two of the first three rounds were his before he was ultimately submitted in the fourth and all hell broke loose in the Octagon.

On the mula! Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip. https://t.co/0B6T7CbHJO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

