 Close sidebar

Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down Conor McGregor question on ESPN

by Darragh Murphy
Khabib Nurmagomedov

It’s clear to see that Khabib Nurmagomedov is sick of answering questions about Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he is solely focused on his upcoming title defence against Justin Gaethje and the undefeated UFC lightweight champion has no interest in discussing Conor McGregor.

With McGregor set to return to the Octagon in January for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, Nurmagomedov was asked if the winner of that fight – which is reportedly due to take place at welterweight – will earn another shot at ‘The Eagle’.

“I’m not interested in Conor, both of these guys, because I need something new. I need new blood, new energy,” Nurmagomedov said.

“Justin Gaethje gives me some new motivation. He’s the real deal, right now he’s interim champ and he’s a very tough guy.

“If I think about both Dustin and Conor they don’t give me good energy, they don’t give me motivation.

“Fight for what? For my legacy? I already put these guys on my desk, I already beat them. Everything is finished with these guys.”

First Take host Stephen A. Smith responded by letting Nurmagomedov know that plenty of fans would like to see him in a rematch with McGregor due to the very real animosity that exists between the pair.

McGregor

But Nurmagomedov gave short shrift to the notion.

“Right now I don’t even want to talk about this s**t,” the 155lbs champion said.

McGregor took to social media in recent days to insist he was actually winning the main event of UFC 229 against Nurmagomedov.

Describing Nurmagomedov’s performance in the first round as “pitiful’, McGregor claimed that two of the first three rounds were his before he was ultimately submitted in the fourth and all hell broke loose in the Octagon.

READ NEXT – Jamie Carragher hits back at Jurgen Klopp in dispute about transfer “mistake”

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Ireland to face England in Wembley friendly

Dana White rejects weight suggestion for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

Brian O’Driscoll: Some of the flak Conor Murray gets is unwarranted