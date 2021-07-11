Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates Conor McGregor’s defeat to Dustin Poirier

‘The Eagle’ believes justice was served.

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrated the outcome of the UFC 264 main event and congratulated Dustin Poirier for getting his hand raised against Conor McGregor.

McGregor suffered an apparent broken tibia in the final moments of the first round of his trilogy fight against Poirier and referee Herb Dean had no choice but to wave the contest off due to a doctor’s stoppage.

The irony of McGregor’s pre-fight promise to send Poirier out on a stretcher was not lost on many fans and ‘The Diamond’ has since vowed to fight McGregor again because of what he said before and after the UFC 264 headliner.

The way he said it — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Nurmagomedov was clearly happy with the outcome of the rubber match between his former rivals.

“Good always defeats evil,” Nurmagomedov tweeted.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III

“Very happy for Dustin Poirier. I hope you will get the belt (at the) end of the year.”

While Nurmagomedov shared the Octagon with both McGregor and Poirier, his views on the lightweight contenders couldn’t be more different.

Nurmagomedov maintains the utmost respect for Poirier as a fighter but the same can’t be said for his stance on McGregor, who infamously engaged in a post-fight brawl with Nurmagomedov after UFC 229 three years ago.

Earlier this week, McGregor dismissed Nurmagomedov’s achievements in MMA despite the fact that the retired Russian is widely regarded as the greatest lightweight of all time.

“I don’t really give a fuck about that guy, to be honest with you,” McGregor told BT Sport.

“He ran. He’s gone! What did he do? He didn’t do fuck all in the sport.

“(He had) three wins on the trot but before that, he pulled out of bleeding everything. He had a little run and dipped out, showing his true character.

“It’s not like I was surprised when he scurried away like the little rat that he is. So I’m not even concerned (about him).”

