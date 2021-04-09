Kamaru Usman’s manager slams ‘scumbag’ Conor McGregor after social media claim

Ali Abdelaziz is never going to be a fan of Conor McGregor.

Having had numerous run-ins with ‘The Notorious’ before and after the 2018 grudge match between McGregor and client Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdelaziz has now taken aim at the Irishman yet again.

Abdelaziz has taken umbrage with McGregor’s recent accusation that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who is also represented by Adbelaziz, has been ripping off his persona.

McGregor called out Usman after the 170lbs champ claimed fights against him equated to a “green panty night” for opponents.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Abdelaziz has now restarted his war of words with McGregor.

“Conor McGregor is the biggest piece of shit scumbag in the sport,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

“Kamaru Usman is a great father, a great husband and he’s not a jackass. If you have a problem with him, fight the man. But we know that Conor doesn’t have the balls.

“He’s not enough of a man to fight anyone like Kamaru. He’s not enough of a man to even look him in his face.

“If he looks him in his face, he’s going to say, ‘Hello, how are you? How are you doing, sir?’ Because this would be like a grown man fighting a little girl.

“The internet creates a lot of heroes. Everybody can talk shit but realistically, if you put these two guys in a cage, in a street fight or in a jail cell, you know who is going to be whose daddy. Kamaru Usman would be Conor McGregor’s daddy every day of the week.”

Usman will put his UFC welterweight title on the line in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal later this month while McGregor will take part in a rubber match with Dustin Poirier in the summer.

McGregor has toyed with the idea of competing for a third UFC title, at 170lbs, in the future but Abdelaziz can’t see that happening as he’s claimed that the Irishman is past his prime.

“I’m not worried about Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor is not my problem,” Abdelaziz added.

“For me, he is a star. I’m not going to take that away from him but he’s irrelevant as a competitor in his prime. He’s not in his prime anymore.

“He’s just a guy who can generate a lot of hype and a lot of money for the UFC. And I respect that.”

