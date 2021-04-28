Kamaru Usman explains why he’s not interested in Conor McGregor fight

Kamaru Usman has no plans to fight Conor McGregor any time soon despite the recent social media back-and-forth between the pair.

Usman admitted that he would be more interested in a clash with divisive YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul than a lucrative fight with Conor McGregor.

Fresh from last weekend’s stunning knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261, Usman found himself the target of a social media barrage from McGregor, who revealed his plans to return to the welterweight division for a run at a UFC title in a third weight division.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

McGregor continues to accuse Usman of copying his style, both inside and outside the Octagon, but the UFC’s 170lbs king hit back by claiming ‘The Notorious’ turned down a title shot against him.

Dismissing the contenders in the division, Usman insisted that he has no interest in a bout against McGregor because of the Irishman’s recent record in the Octagon.

“At the end of the day, Conor hasn’t shown me anything either,” Usman told TMZ Sports.

“He’s fought once in the last year and a half and that didn’t end very well for him. And that was against a 155lber. He got put out by a 155lber, which big props to Dustin, I think Dustin is a savage.

“But he got finished by a lightweight. I mean, imagine what I would do to him. I might take his life in there.

I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too 😉 https://t.co/pHjquMBEuv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

“So he needs to show me something as well because the only reason that there’s any type of talk right now on social media is because that’s what Conor does now.

“Conor and his little posse are the kings of clout-chasing so as soon as someone does something that’s incredible that might make their light dwindle because someone else is elevated, they try to attack on social media just to create a buzz and get people talking.

“But Conor knows he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m not going to waste my time with him.”

