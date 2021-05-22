Kamaru Usman explains how Conor McGregor is perceived among his fellow fighters

“He’s just a regular fighter.”

Kamaru Usman has explained how Conor McGregor is viewed among his fellow fighters, with the UFC welterweight champion claiming ‘The Notorious’ is not as respected as he once was.

Usman has gone back-and-forth with McGregor in recent months after the Irishman outlined his plans to return to welterweight and make a run at Usman’s title.

Usman has dismissed McGregor’s recent fighting credentials and welcomed the opportunity to silence the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

“Just a loudmouth,” Usman said of McGregor in a recent interview with Ahora O Nunca.

“He does more talking now than he does fighting.

“If Conor McGregor wants to fight me, he knows where to find me. He can call me and we can make that fight happen.”

Usman was also quizzed on how McGregor is perceived by fighters and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ revealed that McGregor is currently considered no more than “a regular fighter with a lot of money.”

Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor

McGregor remains arguably the biggest superstar on the UFC roster but he has won just one fight in the past five years.

“Right now, he’s just a loudmouth. He’s a guy who can compete but he’s not the champion Conor McGregor,” Usman continued.

“He’s not the double champion. He’s not that guy anymore. He’s just a guy who’s in the UFC but if he wasn’t Conor and hadn’t done the things he’s done, he’d just be a regular fighter.

“That’s probably the level of respect he gets now – he’s a regular fighter with a lot of money and a lot of hype and recognition.

“The old Conor and the hungry Conor, that was the guy that fighters respected. Not to say that we don’t respect him at all. He’s still a UFC fighter but he’s just a regular fighter.”

McGregor returns to the Octagon this summer for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, who stopped ‘The Notorious’ in their January rematch.

