UFC star Jon Jones chases intruder from his home with shotgun

On the list of people’s homes you should not try to rob, Jon Jones is right up there.

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time and his hand-to-hand combat skills are second to none.

Add a shotgun into the mix and there is no sense in trying to steal anything from Jones, who is the best light heavyweight in UFC history.

Over the weekend, Jones shared footage to social media of what appeared to be an attempted robbery outside the UFC legend’s home in New Mexico.

Jones was seen chasing the intruder from his property, with a shotgun in his hand and his dog by his side.

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Jon Jones just posted a video on his Instagram account where someone tried to rob him! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAUToYJZpm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 1, 2020

“Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating.

“People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

We can’t imagine anyone will be rushing to attempt to rob Jones anytime soon after that footage emerged.

Jones, whose only MMA defeat came from a technicality in the rules over a decade ago, is currently bulking up ahead of a move to the UFC’s heavyweight division after relinquishing the organisation’s 205lbs title earlier this year.

In recent weeks, Jones has been engaged in a social media debate about his status as the pound-for-pound king, arguing about the fact that recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov leapfrogged ‘Bones’ in the official rankings after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje.

