Jon Jones references Conor McGregor in online spat with Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones sees a big difference between the respective meteoric rises of Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya.

Many have compared Adesanya’s UFC emergence to that of Conor McGregor due to the pair’s combination of fighting ability and quality on the microphone.

But UFC light heavyweight great Jon Jones is not having the McGregor/Adesanya comparisons.

With Jones embroiled in an increasingly-vicious war of words with UFC middleweight champ Adesanya, ‘Bones’ insists that McGregor’s impact on his home nation comes in stark contrast to that of Adesanya.

Jones tweeted: “McGregor came and made Ireland look like royalty. You came and made African men look soft. Get the fuck out of here.”

The social media beef between Jones and Adesanya has become more and more personal in recent weeks, with references to family members from both sides of the debate.

Nigeria-born Adesanya, who grew up in New Zealand, has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars in recent years, with his unbeaten record doing no harm to his drawing power among fans.

UFC President Dana White recently accused McGregor of attempting to steal Adesanya’s thunder with his controversial social media posts over the past couple of weeks.

“This was a weird one,” White said of McGregor’s social media activity during a Q & A with Sports Illustrated.”This was weirder and different than anything he’s done before.

“There’s almost a pattern here. When we’re about to do a massive fight—and Israel Adesanya broke a ton of records last week in a global, massive fight—the day before that fight, he starts announcing he’s going to fight this guy and that guy.

“It’s almost like stealing Adesanya’s thunder. But he does it every time there’s a big fight.”

