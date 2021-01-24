Jolie Poirier had the best reaction to husband Dustin’s victory over Conor McGregor

We could all do with a partner like Jolie Poirier in our lives.

The UFC 257 rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was significantly different from their first meeting in 2014, not just because of the outcome but also because of how both men had matured over the past seven years.

At UFC 178, McGregor and Poirier were promising young featherweights in their twenties hoping to make a run at the 145lbs title but at UFC 257, they were two family men looking to solidify their respective legacies as all-time greats.

Poirier came out on top in the rematch, becoming the first fighter to stop McGregor with strikes when he finished ‘The Notorious’ in the second round of Saturday’s main event.

While a limited number of fans were in attendance for UFC 257, there was nobody more excited than Jolie Poirier, who issued a warning to anyone guilty of underestimating her husband again.

“I told you,” Jolie shouted excitedly. “That’s the last time you’re going to doubt my husband. I swear to God.”

"That's the last time you're going to doubt my husband!" A special moment between @DustinPoirier and his wife Jolie…#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/kQAlPSEQLK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

Poirier beamed with pride when discussing the journey he and Jolie have been on since their teenage days, not just in mixed martial arts but with the couple’s more recent philanthropic efforts in Louisiana.

Poirier told BT Sport: “I didn’t have a car so she’d drive me to shows. We’d use her car and she’d stay in broken down hotels and motels with me.

"I'm not trying to impress Khabib!" "That's my girl, she's stuck it out with me, this win is a much hers as it is mine."@DustinPoirier isn't worried about what's next, he's just happy with what life has given him right now. Always honesty from The Diamond 💎 pic.twitter.com/Xs09buVvto — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

“I don’t want to get emotional here but that’s my girl, man. She stuck it out with me and this win is as much her’s as it is mine. I wouldn’t be here without her, for sure.”

With his win over McGregor, Poirier set himself up for the next shot at the undisputed lightweight title although ‘The Diamond’ has little interest in disputing the belt with UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, who enjoyed a perfect promotional debut with his first-round win over Dan Hooker in Saturday’s co-main event.

Poirier said he would be happy to go and sell his hot sauce if it was a case of Chandler being rewarded with the same opportunity that it took Poirier 26 UFC fights to solidify.

