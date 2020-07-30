John Kavanagh’s Ultimatum Works As Stolen Property Is Returned To SBG

John Kavanagh has revealed that his social media ultimatum worked out impressively quickly after he took to Instagram with footage of bicycles being stolen from his gym on Wednesday.

The Straight Blast Gym head coach has since deleted the CCTV footage of a number of young boys taking off with bicycles from Kavanagh’s SBG property in Inchicore.

Kavanagh, long-time coach of Conor McGregor, threatened to send the high definition footage to the Gardai if the bikes were not returned and as an added incentive, he promised to provide three months free membership to the offenders “as a better outlet of your energy.”

“Bring them back in 24hrs and nothing more will be said,” Kavanagh fairly suggested.

Thankfully, Kavanagh didn’t require the full 24 hours as he provided an update on the incident on Thursday morning.

He wrote: “The power of social media. Within half hour of posting some pictures I had 20 different people send me names, Facebook links and addresses. Within 90mins of the incident, stolen property was returned and order was restored.”

Last year, Kavanagh opened SBG’s newest location at the Goldenbridge Industrial Estate in Inchicore, Dublin 8 at a facility significantly larger than the previous premises on Long Mile Road.

Ireland’s first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Kavanagh recently addressed the future of his most famous student in the wake of McGregor’s latest retirement announcement.

“Is Conor retired? Yes, he is as far as I can tell,” John Kavanagh said during a recent Instagram Live Q&A. “That’s what he said isn’t it?”

“I can’t convince Conor to do sh*t. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do.

“And who knows what’s going to happen in the future. But as for now, he’s retired.”

Some of Kavanagh’s most successful alumni from SBG include the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Aisling Daly, Cathal Pendred, Paddy Holohan, Artem Lobov and James Gallagher.