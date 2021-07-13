John Kavanagh criticises Joe Rogan for Conor McGregor post-fight interview

The SBG head coach was none too pleased about the post-fight interview.

John Kavanagh has admitted that he was not happy about the fact that Joe Rogan started an interview with Conor McGregor moments after ‘The Notorious’ broke his leg.

McGregor suffered fractures to his fibula and tibia in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, bringing an immediate end to the UFC 264 main event.

Rogan spoke to Poirier in the Octagon and to the surprise of many, Kavanagh included, the UFC commentator also sat down next to McGregor to get his thoughts on the bout.

"This is not over!" Conor McGregor isn't ready to close the chapter…#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/XCUbJrztki — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

Kavanagh has criticised Rogan for insisting on an interview with his fighter when he was dealing with such a serious injury.

“His foot is literally hanging down,” Kavanagh said in a Wimp 2 Warrior interview with Laura Sanko. “It’s a clean fracture on the fibula and tibia. It went straight through. His foot is hanging down.

John Kavanagh criticises Joe Rogan for McGregor interview

“You can only imagine the rush of hormones and what’s going to be going through your body at that moment. The pain – it was on fire. Then someone sits down and sticks a microphone in your face and asks, ‘How are you feeling right now?’ It’s like, guys – come on!

“When has he never not been gracious at the end? Let’s get backstage, let’s get a proper assessment by a doctor and let’s get an X-ray. Let’s say I was pretty miffed at that idea of shoving a microphone in someone’s face at that stage. Let’s gather ourselves!”

McGregor underwent a three-hour procedure on his lower leg on Sunday and doctors are optimistic that the 32-year-old will make a full recovery, while his manager Audie Attar revealed that his team “anticipates his return to the Octagon.”

A fourth fight against Poirier remains entirely possible, not just because of the way that the third fight ended but due to Poirier’s remaining animosity regarding McGregor’s trash talk before and after Saturday’s contest.

