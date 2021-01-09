John Kavanagh dismisses father’s Conor McGregor concern ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch

John Kavanagh has allayed concerns that Conor McGregor has packed on too much muscle ahead of his upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier.

While Conor McGregor is returning to lightweight for his January 23 return, ‘The Notorious’ looks like he is as muscular if not more muscular than he was for his three fights at welterweight.

McGregor has never missed weight in his professional career and head coach John Kavanagh is not remotely concerned about his fighter’s ability to make 155lbs even with his remarkable physique.

Kavanagh has revealed that his father is worried that McGregor may have added too much mass for his first 155lbs bout in more than two years but the SBG boss has no doubts.

“I just think you have to look at his physical appearance for a start,” Kavanagh explained in a recent interview with The Mac Life.

“My dad keeps ringing me scared that Conor’s after putting on too much weight because he looks like a tank at this stage.

“But weight is on track. Everything’s on track both physically and mentally.

“We actually came across a video of him from after the first Diaz fight, however long ago that was.

“He’s almost unrecognisable looking at the difference between the fights.

“He’s really developed as a professional athlete and at 32, he’s entering his physical and mental prime. So we’re in for some good times.”

Nowadays McGregor looks like a completely different person to the fighter who somehow managed to cut down to 145lbs on his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.

McGregor has enlisted the help of respected Irish nutritionist Tristin Kennedy to make the cut to 155lbs as safe as possible, with a very specific diet drawn up for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Today’s Breakfast – French toast, with avocado and fried egg, on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.

Smoothie – Dark chocolate banana.

Vitamins – B12, D, C, Fish oil, calcium, beetroot shot.

Good morning World 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DiITxEfGUN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

While McGregor never failed to make the featherweight limit, his dietician would not like to see him cut that much weight at this stage of his career.

“He’s a big guy these days,” Kennedy said of a potential return to featherweight for McGregor. “I wouldn’t like to see it from a personal point of view.

“Everything is achievable. Look at Jose Aldo at bantamweight. But at what cost? Going down so low nowadays – when you see a man who fights at 170lbs no problem and competes very, very well at 170lbs and has no issues, why would he go down to 145lbs? Especially when he conquered all that.”

