John Kavanagh vows to fix Conor McGregor’s ‘technical issues’ after UFC 257 defeat

John Kavanagh has backed Conor McGregor to address the “technical issues” that went against the Irish fighter against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257.

Conor McGregor was stopped by strikes for the first time in his MMA career on Saturday night and ‘The Notorious’ acknowledged that the pain felt from Dustin Poirier’s calf kicks was something that he hadn’t experienced before.

While McGregor started strong in UFC 257’s headliner, ‘The Notorious’ came unstuck in the second round and struggled to fight through Poirier’s investment in leg kicks before ultimately being finished with punches at the midway point of the second frame.

Those @DustinPoirier leg kicks were no joke! Conor McGregor limps out of the arena after #UFC257 😳 pic.twitter.com/rGNm4wzD3N — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

John Kavanagh, McGregor’s long-time head coach, insists that McGregor can have no regrets with his preparations for the Poirier rematch and reminded fans that losing is simply a part of the sport.

“We had a big fight and unfortunately this time, we came up short but here’s the secret; you will live with it, we are all disappointed but we’re OK!” Kavanagh said on the Wimp2Warrior Instagram page.

“In Conor’s case, certainly, the last six months have been amazing. The discipline and effort that he’s put in. When you’ve done that, when you’ve left no stone unturned, you’ve made every training session, you’ve made weight the right way, you’ve make the walk, you competed as hard as you possibly could.

“Competition has two sides to the coin – winning and losing – and sometimes it’s going to fall on the losing side.

“That’s something you have to get used to – the quicker you get used to failing, the quicker you are going to have success.”

McGregor was in contemplative form after his defeat to Poirier and admitted he wasn’t even that upset about the result in his post-fight press conference.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has hinted at the completion of the trilogy with Poirier but, in reality, he will likely need a win before justifying another crack at ‘The Diamond’.

Kavanagh revealed that McGregor’s team has relocated back to Dubai to relax after the fight camp but the SBG boss confidently predicted that ‘The Notorious’ would address the technical problems that were identified in the loss.

“We’ve woken up here this morning, we’re back on the yacht in Dubai and guess what, the sun rose and we all still love Conor,” Kavanagh continued.

“We are going to pick ourselves up and figure out some of the technical issues that went against us on the night, fix them, get back up on the horse and go again. Win or learn!”

