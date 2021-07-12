John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor had ankle injury in fight camp

The SBG head coach has revealed that ‘The Notorious’ saw a specialist weeks before UFC 264.

John Kavanagh wonders if an ankle injury picked up by Conor McGregor in fight camp played a part in the broken leg the Irish fighter suffered in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has already gone under the knife to repair fractures to his lower leg and a full recovery is expected.

Reflecting on the defeat to Poirier, Kavanagh revealed that McGregor had a scan on his ankle just weeks before the bout.

“A little bit of that ankle injury had been aggravated during the camp,” Kavanagh said during a Wimp 2 Warrior Q & A with Laura Sanko.

“We’d gotten a scan on it. Did that have a small part to play in weakening it? I don’t know.

“We were [with] Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a pretty famous orthopaedic surgeon here in LA. We were with him a couple of weeks ago to get a scan on the ankle.

“They say, ‘You think when you look at an MRI or a CAT scan, it’s perfect.’ But they say it’s more like listening to an engine. A very skilled mechanic can maybe pick up something off it, but it’s not till you open it up that you see it.

“There might have been something in there. It would seem unusual that a young, healthy, fit man could wrap his foot around an elbow without there having been something there before. But you can sort of play those guessing games all day long.”

Kavanagh admitted that he was pleased with how the UFC 264 headliner was playing out, despite the fact that two judges viewed the opening round 10-8 in favour of Poirier.

John Kavanagh reacts to Conor McGregor defeat

Kavanagh was confident that with a bit of advice in the corner, McGregor would have been able to improve and potentially even finish Poirier in the next round.

“It was going fantastic. I thought he looked really, really good in there,” Kavanagh said.

“I wasn’t concerned at all. I was actually really, really happy…

“At the 4:30 mark or even the 4:45 mark, everything is gravy. I thought the energy looked good, technique looked good. A few adjustments in between rounds and I thought in round two we were well on track to possibly getting a finish or at least to keep the rhythm going for the rest of the fight.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, john kavanagh, UFC, UFC 264