Joe Rogan not counting Conor McGregor out in third clash with Dustin Poirier

Share and Enjoy !

Joe Rogan refuses to count Conor McGregor out in a third outing against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor suffered the first TKO defeat of his mixed martial arts career at UFC 257, when Dustin Poirier utilised a perfect gameplan to claim revenge seven years after being knocked out by ‘The Notorious’.

McGregor cited inactivity and his struggles checking the precise calf kicks of Poirier as the primary reasons for the defeat and while head coach John Kavanagh has vowed to address the leg kick issue, Poirier is not sure McGregor will be able to adapt.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan outlined why the leg kicks proved to be so successful against the Irishman.

“When that leg is available for that low calf kick, that changes everything,” Rogan said. “It changes your whole approach.

“Conor is also a guy who has never been known to switch back and forth. He doesn’t like to have his left leg forward. That’s not a common thing for him. Once his leg is getting chewed up, it’s not that he has that option that he can fight just as good from orthodox.”

UFC President Dana White recently revealed that the promotion is targeting Poirier vs. McGregor III for this summer.

McGregor remains the betting favourite going into a third fight although many are backing Poirier to go 2-1 over his Dublin rival.

Rogan is reluctant to write McGregor off, however, and the long-time UFC commentator pointed to the fact that Poirier admitted to being clipped by ‘The Notorious’ in his explanation for not counting McGregor out.

“I would never say ‘hands down,’ (Poirier will win again),” Rogan said. “You never know, because Conor did have moments in that fight. He had moments in the first round.

“Dustin said there was a moment in the first round where he got his bell rung and he was in trouble. Imagine if Conor connects again. That’s how fights are. Weird things happen.”

After UFC 257, White had hinted that McGregor’s lavish lifestyle may have played a role in the outcome of the main event in Abu Dhabi.

But Rogan disagrees and buys into McGregor’s ring rust argument, although the former Fear Factor host insisted that Poirier’s improvement since the pair’s first bout cannot be overstated.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a rich thing,” Rogan said. “I don’t know if that affects him that much. I do think it’s inactivity and I do think Dustin has gotten a lot better.

“At 145lbs, Dustin was depleted and diminished. At 155lbs, he’s fucking huge. He doesn’t even look like a 155lber. He looks like a 170lbs. His back is fucking gigantic…

“Dustin is fucking good, man. He is fucking good.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, joe rogan, UFC