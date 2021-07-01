Jake Paul donates $5,000 to UFC newcomer Sarah Alpar and takes fresh dig at fighter pay

“It’s my honour and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can.”

Jake Paul has put his money where his mouth is with a generous donation to UFC newcomer Sarah Alpar, who set up a GoFundMe page to help her financially on her mixed martial arts journey.

Alpar set the goal of $30,000 to enable her to train full time and hopefully fulfil her dream of becoming a UFC champion.

When divisive YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul got wind of Alpar’s GoFundMe, he immediately donated $5,000 and raised awareness by tweeting about Alpar’s financial struggles to his four million followers. She has already surpassed her target.

“SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play,” Paul tweeted.

Paul has become an unlikely vocal presence in the argument for improved fighter pay in MMA and he has earned praise from UFC legend Randy Couture for using his platform to champion the need for pay reform in combat sports.

The social media personality, who has already earned millions in his 3-0 professional boxing career, has repeatedly taken aim at UFC President Dana White for underpaying the fighters on his roster.

White has made no secret of his opinion of Paul and his upcoming fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

As for Alpar, she is hugely grateful for Paul’s donation as she looks to rebound from her defeat in her UFC debut when she takes on Erin Blanchfield later this year.

“I don’t know what to say,” Alpar told MMA Junkie.

“No one has ever done something like that for me before. And it was just so simple for him. I don’t know. I’d say everything, all the things, and none of the things at all because I’m awkward. Like, ‘I’m just so grateful.’ And plus, ‘I can’t believe you found me’.”

