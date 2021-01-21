Hilarious moment Conor McGregor gets distracted by Max Holloway skateboarding outside interview

Amid all the talk of Conor McGregor rematches, one seems to be flying somewhat under the radar.

Conor McGregor will run it back with Dustin Poirier this weekend in a rematch of their 2014 meeting which ended in a first-round knockout for the Irishman and with a victory on Saturday, ‘The Notorious’ hopes to be able to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to end his retirement for a sequel of the pair’s grudge match from 2018.

Failing the Nurmagomedov rematch, McGregor has hinted at the completion of his trilogy of fights with Nate Diaz but one of the most interesting rematches available to the Dubliner would be against Max Holloway.

Holloway doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of McGregor’s plans but he’s definitely getting noticed, even if he has to skateboard right past a McGregor interview.

This interview with @TheNotoriousMMA was momentarily interrupted by @BlessedMMA riding by on his skateboard 🛹 (via UFC Arabia/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/avLEKoTcKO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2021

McGregor was fulfilling his media duties on Wednesday when he couldn’t help but get distracted by Holloway skateboarding through his field of vision in a hilarious moment that caught ‘The Notorious’ off guard.

For a second, McGregor couldn’t quite believe it was Holloway and he couldn’t contain his laughter when he spotted the skateboarding Hawaiian.

“That’s brilliant!” McGregor laughed. “I was like ‘What?!?’

“I tell you what, Max had a great fight last weekend and he’s in the pipeline for sure. Me and Max will do it again.”

The fight to which McGregor was referring was Holloway’s dominant victory over Calvin Kattar last Saturday night, when ‘Blessed’ put on one of the all-time most brutal striking clinics to clinch a hugely lopsided win in Abu Dhabi.

Holloway made it clear that he was not rushing to return home to Hawaii as he highlighted his willingness to step in to the main event of UFC 257 should anything happen to McGregor or Dustin Poirier in the coming days.

“All I’ve got to say is there is a big, big fight next week – Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor – and guess what, your boy is staying all the way through the week,” Holloway said in his post-fight press conference.

“If anything happens, Dana (White) knows my number and he can hit me up.”

Holloway and McGregor shared the Octagon with one another back in 2013, with McGregor earning a unanimous decision. Both fighters have since developed into bona fide superstars in the sport of mixed martial arts.

