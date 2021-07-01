Georges St-Pierre reveals prediction for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

GSP disagrees with head coach Firas Zahabi on the outcome.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has outlined his prediction for the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

St-Pierre, widely considered the greatest welterweight in UFC history, is of the opinion that McGregor will come out on top in the main event of UFC 264, when he shares the Octagon with Poirier for a third time.

GSP suggested that he has been impressed with McGregor’s prowess in rematches, despite the fact that the Irishman’s only rematch win came when he beat Nate Diaz at UFC 202, while explaining that he expects a second-round knockout victory for ‘The Notorious’.

“I think McGregor is very good in rematches and I think he’s going to have the victory,” St-Pierre said on the Tristar Gym YouTube channel.

GSP predicts outcome of McGregor vs Poirier trilogy fight

“I think he’s probably going to win in the second round by knockout.”

St-Pierre’s long-time head coach Firas Zahabi took a different angle on the upcoming rubber match and argued that the July 10 headliner would follow a similar pattern as the UFC 257 main event in January, when Poirier became the first fighter to TKO McGregor in MMA.

Zahabi feels that Poirier has the psychological advantage and physical tools to get the better of McGregor yet again.

“My official pick was 50/50 odds,” Zahabi said. “I think it could go either way but because GSP picked McGregor, I’ve got to pick Poirier.

“I’m going to make a case for Poirier right now. At 155lbs, McGregor’s power is maybe not exactly what it used to be and he’s got to do five rounds. I think Poirier showed in the second fight that he’s smart enough to take McGregor in the later rounds. In round one, he took a big left and he took it well.

“I think psychologically, Poirier is a bit more ready to take that left hand. He’s more aware of it. I think this is an incredibly difficult fight – 50/50.

“But if Georges picked McGregor, I have to pick Poirier. I think Poirier is going to take him into round three and he’s going to do the same thing he did before.

“He’s going to kick the leg, he’s going to injure McGregor a little bit on the leg and then he’s going put the hands on him. It’s going to be a trench war and Poirier is going to put him away.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, georges st-pierre, UFC, UFC 264