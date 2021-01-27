UFC legend Georges St-Pierre offers advice to Conor McGregor after defeat to Dustin Poirier

Georges St-Pierre has admitted he was surprised by the outcome of UFC 257’s main event but the mixed martial arts legend has backed Conor McGregor to rebound from his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor suffered the first TKO defeat of his MMA career when he was stopped by Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi, setting up the possibility of a rubber match with the American.

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest fighters of all time, had predicted a McGregor win but he is confident that the Irishman will address the issues he faced on Saturday night and come back stronger.

“I thought Conor was going to win, but I was wrong,” St-Pierre said on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. “I was very surprised. Will he keep his composure under pressure? I think one of Conor’s biggest strengths is that he overwhelms his opponents with his pressure, with his presence.

“All the information he gives his opponent’s brain and the talking and all that, a lot of his opponents fold under pressure, but Poirier stayed sharp, and it was a real testament of how good he is. Now it will be really interesting to see how Conor comes back from it. I believe he can come back from that loss.”

St-Pierre knows full well what it’s like to be on the wrong end of an upset, having been shocked by Matt Serra at UFC 69.

Matt Serra wins season 4 of TUF then stops GSP to win the Welterweight title 4/7/2007 in Houston at UFC 69. #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/cFC3bBE0I1 — danawhite (@danawhite) September 24, 2015

GSP righted that wrong the following year and proceeded to put together a remarkable run of welterweight title defences. He never lost again and even added the 185lbs title to his collection in 2017.

St-Pierre has explained what McGregor needs to do if he is to finish out his career in dominant fashion after the Irishman went 3-3 in his last six bouts.

“I think he needs to be reborn,” St-Pierre said of McGregor. “He needs to change things in his training and in his life that he believes were the causes for his failure. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not as long as he believes.

“So in my case, when I lost to Matt Serra, I trained myself to believe that I lost to Matt Serra because I underestimated him. Maybe I wasn’t scared enough, maybe I didn’t put too much in training, that’s what I tried to force myself to believe. Maybe it’s not true, but the important part is that he believes in it so he can build on his confidence from it.

“He needs to find what he thinks he did wrong in his previous preparation leading up to the fight, whether it’s his training leading up to his fight or whatever, and not make the same mistake twice.”

