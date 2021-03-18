Georges St-Pierre explains what Conor McGregor has to change after defeat to Dustin Poirier

Mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre has urged Conor McGregor to alter his training camp if he is to bounce back from his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier claimed revenge against Conor McGregor by stopping the Irishman in the second round of the UFC 257 main event two months ago.

With talks reportedly ongoing to stage a rubber match this summer, McGregor has been encouraged to leave his comfort zone if he has any chance of rebounding with a victory in the third and likely final meeting with Poirier.

Legendary former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre suggested that McGregor has been too easy on himself in training camp after reaching the pinnacle of MMA.

Admitting that his own mindset changed when he became wealthy thanks to his performances in the Octagon, St-Pierre highlighted the importance of making life difficult in training so competitors are accustomed to adversity when fight night comes around.

“When I made my first million of course my life changed,” St-Pierre told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Georges St-Pierre spoke to @arielhelwani about the importance of "getting out of your comfort zone" as a famous athlete and gave advice to Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/dxej1lxQLU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2021

“I had more security and I didn’t feel that I was fighting for the same reason that I was in the beginning in terms of security. When I was poor at the beginning, I was on the edge. I knew if I lost I would feel death and my life would a mess. But when you get money, these things change.

“However, to keep performing, you need to get out of your comfort zone. You cannot stay in your comfort zone in a training camp because you are trying to recreate the same element you will face for a fight. And when you’re in a fight, you won’t be in your comfort zone.

“It is imperative if Conor wants to get back on the road to success, he needs to get out of his comfort zone. He needs to not be the boss of the training camp.

“He needs his coaches to tell him, ‘You need to spar this guy, you need to go there and do this.’

“Even if it doesn’t please him, he needs to go through that. Because if you can stay in your comfort zone, the only thing that can happen is you will go down. You need to do that.”

