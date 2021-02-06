Frankie Edgar has expressed regret about never getting the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor in the UFC.

The paths of Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar have almost crossed on several occasions over the years but ‘The Answer’ believes that the ship has sailed on what would have likely been the most lucrative bout of his storied career.

Edgar, who turns 40 later this year, looks set to see out his career at bantamweight and will share the Octagon with Cory Sandhagen on Saturday night.

And while Edgar has accomplished more than most fighters, with a stint as UFC lightweight champion and a number of unforgettable bouts at 155lbs and 145lbs, the New Jersey native will always wonder about the great ‘what if’ regarding the potential McGregor bout.

“Of course it upset me. He (McGregor) is the most popular guy in our sport,” Edgar said on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio. “Anytime you can get in the cage with someone like that you jump at the opportunity.

Remember what was told in shootouts Frankie!

Stay low and keep firin!!!

Forever an icon in this game! #FrankieBaby — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2019

“I do think it is in the past, he is at 155lbs, maybe even 170lbs if he fights Nate (Diaz), I’m a couple of weight classes below.”

Edgar was in the running to fight McGregor on multiple occasions and considered stepping in for the injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 but the veteran admitted he was in no condition to compete.

And while Edgar looks to position himself for a title fight at 135lbs, McGregor has several different options open to him after his recent defeat to Dustin Poirier, including the prospect of a rubber match with ‘The Diamond.’

“I don’t know,” Edgar said of McGregor’s next career move. “I’m sure he wants to fight Poirier again and Poirier wants to make some big money.

“I have to big up Dustin he had a great performance and is a great guy who has helped me train in the past. I’m just happy for Dustin.”

