Floyd Mayweather launches attack on Conor McGregor after defeat to Dustin Poirier

Floyd Mayweather has accused Conor McGregor of stealing his approach to fights and claimed that racism is the reason for the suggestion that ‘The Notorious’ is more popular than Mayweather nowadays.

Floyd Mayweather responded furiously to rumours that Conor McGregor remains in the running for another lucrative crossover to the world of boxing with a bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Reacting to a social media question about why Mayweather is hated and McGregor is adored, the 50-0 boxing great suggested that racism was the reason.

Mayweather, who stopped McGregor when they shared the ring with one another in 2017, insisted that ‘The Notorious’ would never be on his level as a superstar.

Mayweather mocked McGregor for Saturday night’s defeat to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 and ‘Money’ claimed that nobody would be interested in watching a boxing match between McGregor and Pacquiao.

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

“That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up!

“This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.

“Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, floyd mayweather, UFC, UFC 257