Floyd Mayweather placed $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has thanked Dustin Poirier for getting his hand raised after Saturday night’s trilogy fight against Conor McGregor as the legendary boxer had placed a $50,000 bet on Poirier.

Mayweather is more than $35,000 richer after the UFC 264 main event, when McGregor broke a bone in his leg and was unable to continue in his third bout against Poirier.

Mayweather made the bet just hours before McGregor and Poirier took to the Octagon in Las Vegas but he didn’t appear to be in attendance at the star-studded event.

Mayweather famously welcomed McGregor to the professional boxing ranks four years ago, when the undefeated boxing great ended up stopping ‘The Notorious’ in the tenth round.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the finish, a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather has been touted for years as the Irishman is eager to return to the ring.

McGregor will be out of action for some time, however, and he is expected to undergo surgery on Sunday before he begins a lengthy recovery process.

In the immediate aftermath of UFC 264, UFC President Dana White revealed plans for a potential fourth meeting of McGregor and Poirier in order to find a clear winner in the rivalry.

First up will be a lightweight title shot for Poirier, and it’s rumoured that 155lbs champion Charles Oliveira is pushing for the fight to take place in December.

“It sucks. It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end,” White said at the post-fight press conference.

“Dustin Poirier will fight for the title and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess…

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way so we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor will be out?

“Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

