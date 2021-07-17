Firas Zahabi accuses Conor McGregor of being ‘jealous’ of Dustin Poirier

“I don’t know how you guys can be fans of this man.”

Legendary mixed martial arts coach Firas Zahabi has ripped into Conor McGregor for his behaviour before and after last weekend’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Zahabi, the long-time head coach of UFC great Georges St-Pierre, admitted that he was disgusted by the comments from McGregor at the pre-fight press conference.

The Tristar Gym coach expressed confusion about how McGregor can maintain such a huge fanbase even with his willingness to stoop so low with his comments to opponents like Poirier.

“I was really grossed out,” Zahabi said on his Tristar Gym YouTube analysis. “I don’t know how you guys can be fans of this man.

“I respect him as a fighter. I respect his skills, I can’t deny that. But the way he behaved at the press conference was just horrible.”

McGregor has come in for considerable criticism for his threatening behaviour even after he broke his leg in the main event of UFC 264.

Even UFC President Dana White voiced his disapproval after McGregor took aim at Poirier’s family while his broken tibia and fibula were tended to by medical staff in the Octagon.

Firas Zahabi on Conor McGregor

Zahabi suggested that McGregor’s recent trash talk stems from a sense of envy towards Poirier, who has gotten his hand raised in his last two meetings with ‘The Notorious’.

“McGregor is so down,” Zahabi said. “He’s so angry and jealous of Poirier. He will say and do anything to try and insult Poirier, try to take this moment away from Poirier.

“Listen, Poirier has beaten you. He’s a better fighter than you. He will be remembered as a better fighter than you…

“Whatever beef you have, you can’t take it and start threatening to kill each other and then start threatening each other’s children, team members and whatnot. That’s just animal behaviour. Then to say what he said about Poirier’s wife, it’s disgusting.”

Zahabi also suggested that McGregor is not being pulled up on his behaviour by his inner circle because the Irishman surrounds himself with yes men.

The Quebec native urged any true friends of McGregor to pull him to one side and let him know how he is being perceived by true martial artists.

Zahabi said: “If he has a single true friend in this world, that true friend is going to take him behind closed doors and tell him, ‘Look, the way you’re behaving – it’s stupid. You’re making yourself look bad. You’re embarrassing us, your family, your friends.’

“It’s just a humiliating way for a true martial artist, a warrior, to behave.”

