Fans will be present for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II as limited tickets are released

Dana White has worked out a way to have fans in attendance for UFC 257 later this month.

In a somewhat unexpected update, a limited number of tickets were released for Conor McGregor’s upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier on January 23.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II will headline a different version of international fight week, which will take place on Yas Island and feature three fight cards throughout the week.

The venue will adhere to a number of Covid-19 regulations and capacity will be limited to ensure social distancing is possible for fans who snapped up tickets once they went on sale.

Tickets for UFC 257 started at a price of €177, with the most expensive going for more than €1,100.

While tickets sold out immediately for McGregor vs. Poirier II, some seats are still available for the pair of events that will take place on January 16 and January 20, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar and Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny respectively.

UFC President Dana White made no secret of his eagerness to avoid the loss in gate revenue if forced to have McGregor, his promotion’s biggest superstar, compete behind closed doors.

By putting in place a number of Covid-19 measures at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, White seems to have guaranteed his company at least some gate revenue on top of what will likely be one of the most lucrative pay-per-views of 2021.

“It’s tough to give up a Conor McGregor gate,” White admitted last May.

“He doesn’t like the idea of fighting without a crowd either, but he wants to fight. So I don’t know, we’ll have to see how this thing plays out.

“You do a Conor McGregor fight in the right place, you can do an $18 million gate. That’s a big number to give up.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257