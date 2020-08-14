Developing your fighter’s personality will pay dividends in EA Sports UFC 4

Piquing fans’ curiosity might make all the difference in EA Sports UFC 4.

EA Sports UFC 4 was launched today and it’s clear that, along with significant improvements to the in-fight gameplay, fighter personality will play a huge role for created fighters.

Having learned from how the likes of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have marketed themselves over the years, EA Sports UFC 4 makes players take notice of the importance of establishing their fighter’s personality in career mode.

“For EA Sports UFC 4, we wanted to focus on creating authentic MMA gameplay for our fans. From the updates to the clinch game and takedown mechanics, to the new dynamic striking inputs and grapple assist controls, we’re delivering a deeper and more accessible gameplay experience for fans at all levels,” said EA Sports UFC 4 Creative Director, Brian Hayes.

“We also built an all-new progression system centred on the Created Fighter that rewards players for every fight through the new Connected Fighter Profile to showcase their fighter’s personality and achievements.”

Joe Rogan might not be the commentator for the latest release from EA Sports but the legendary Daniel Cormier, who competes for the honour of becoming the greatest heavyweight of all time this weekend, is a more than respectable replacement.

‘DC’ has committed to retiring after he shares the Octagon with Stipe Miocic for the third time in the main event of UFC 252 on Saturday night and after Cormier hangs up the gloves, he’s looking forward to treating himself to the far-less-taxing job of fighting with a controller in his hand.

“Watching my career go from the Octagon to the booth and back again has been incredible,” Cormier said.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun hearing me commentate fights when I’m playing UFC 4, especially when I step into the Octagon to fight as myself.”

