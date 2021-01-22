Dustin Poirier laughs off suggestion of bad weight cut for Conor McGregor rematch

Dustin Poirier has dismissed suggestions that he struggled with his weight cut ahead of his rematch with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were the first two fighters to the scales on Friday morning, with both halves of the UFC 257 main event making weight with what appeared to be little difficulty.

McGregor proudly celebrated hitting the “championship weight” of 155lbs while Poirier took advantage of the 1lb allowance for non-title bouts when he weighed in at 156lbs.

Both fighters seem to be in good spirits ahead of the rematch of their 2014 meeting and Poirier laughed off suggestions that he struggled with the cut.

Haha im good! Walked out the sauna straight to the scale. Was still a little overheated https://t.co/Lpalav4vfy — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2021

Poirier is expected to weigh close to 180lbs come fight night, while McGregor is thrilled with how he has trimmed down to a leaner 155lbs than he has been in the past, although he will likely be close to 170lbs when he takes to the Octagon.

There has been nothing but respect between McGregor and Poirier in the build-up to the rematch, which began when ‘The Notorious’ pledged a significant donation to Poirier’s charity – a promise to which McGregor has stayed true.

“Conor had said he was going to donate $500,000 to the foundation and The Good Fight Foundation got an email from a representative of McGregor Sports and Entertainment that they are going to start processing the payment as soon as we get back home and the smoke clears,” Poirier told BT Sport after the ceremonial weigh-ins.

"The money goes so far!"@DustinPoirier is so happy to be able to give back along withe @TheGoodFightFDN and knows how much good Conor McGregor's donation will do. This man is more than a fighter! The Diamond is a credit to our sport! 💎 pic.twitter.com/OU9z4QUUly — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

“We do all the labour and the hands-on stuff with our small staff in The Good Fight Foundation so the money goes so far.

“We do things the right way and $500,000 is a tremendous amount of money that will go towards a lot of things in Lafayette, Louisana and across the world, hopefully.”

READ NEXT – Dana White confirms bizarre reason for late change to UFC 257 fight card

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257