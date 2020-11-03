Dustin Poirier deletes tweet calling Conor McGregor rematch into question

There may have been some crossed wires in the negotiations for the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

While a social media agreement has been in place for weeks, an official announcement from the UFC on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II has yet to be made.

With McGregor recently insisting that his return to the UFC’s lightweight division was on, UFC President Dana White expressed his belief that contracts had been signed by both Poirier and ‘The Notorious’ to run it back on January 23.

I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also!

Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor. https://t.co/5qTGuK59JU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

“Yeah, the fight’s done. I think (it’s signed), yeah. As far as I know, it’s done,” White said over the weekend.

But Poirier appeared to hit out at suggestions that the bout was a done deal by revealing that he had not yet received a contract.

In a now-deleted tweet, Poirier demanded that White stop playing games and make the rematch official for January 23.

Poirier tweeted: “Me @TheNotoriousMMA is the fight January 23rd. Let’s make it official! @ufc @danawhite send me the right contract. Stop playing games!”

McGregor vs. Poirier II suddenly became even more interesting following the retirement announcement from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last week.

While some have suggested that McGregor vs. Poirier II should have the vacant 155lbs title on the line, others believe that the rematch should serve as the first fight in a four-man tournament to decide the next lightweight champion, along with Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson.

But White has insisted that Nurmagomedov has not yet vacated the title amid conversations that the undefeated Russian may return to extend his perfect professional record to 30-0.

Speaking about Nurmagomedov, who submitted both McGregor and Poirier, White said: “He’s still the champ. There’s no vacant title right now or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do.”

