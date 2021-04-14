Dustin Poirier releases statement on donation controversy after Conor McGregor trilogy is confirmed

Dustin Poirier has hinted that he regrets making a public statement on Conor McGregor not following through with his donation pledge.

Conor McGregor was incensed after Dustin Poirier revealed earlier this week that the Irishman’s team had stopped responding to emails regarding a $500,000 donation that was promised to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation ahead of the pair’s rematch at UFC 257.

McGregor responded to Poirier’s post by insisting that he never parts ways with a donation until he receives assurances about where the money is going.

‘The Notorious’ followed that up by threatening to pull out of his rubber match with Poirier, which was being targeted for July 10.

Any doubts about the trilogy fight were soon allayed, however, as the UFC confirmed that Poirier vs. McGregor III would indeed headline UFC 264 this summer.

On Wednesday morning, McGregor revealed that he signed a bout agreement to face Poirier on July 10, with their third and likely final bout to take place in front of 20,000 fans at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Poirier took to social media to express regrets about how he conveyed his issue with McGregor and vowed to strive for positivity moving forward.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know,” Poirier wrote.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

“I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public.

“My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal!

“I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile.

“I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it is a BIG one.

“Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision #fightthegoodfight.”

Poirier became the first MMA opponent to defeat McGregor by TKO in January, seven years after the Dubliner knocked Poirier out.

After Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight for the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title in favour of a lucrative third clash against McGregor, it’s likely that the winner of the UFC 264 main event will be first in line for the winner of the 155lbs title bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira next month.

