Dustin Poirier takes to social media with succinct response to Conor McGregor’s ‘lead paw’ post

It looks like we’ve reached the ‘social media back-and-forth’ portion of the lead-up to what seems like an inevitable rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants an immediate opportunity to exact revenge against Dustin Poirier after UFC 257 and ‘The Diamond’ appears to be open to the idea of a lucrative third meeting with his Irishman.

Poirier stopped McGregor in Abu Dhabi last month and according to Dana White, the UFC is targeting the completion of the trilogy this summer after the rematch proved to be a pay-per-view success.

“They both want it,” White said of McGregor and Poirier. “So when you’ve got two guys who want the trilogy as bad as those two do, we try to make it happen.

“It’ll happen this summer.”

While confirmation of the third clash is expected to be some way away as White will likely hold out for updates on Covid-19 restrictions in the hope of having more fans in attendance than were allowed at UFC 257, McGregor and Poirier have made it clear that last month’s lightweight clash is still on their minds.

McGregor took to social media to remind followers of a moment in the UFC 257 headliner when he landed a clean left hand on Poirier.

It didn’t take long for Poirier to respond on Instagram with a succinct caption on a post of his own, when he shared a photograph of the final seconds of his rematch victory over ‘The Notorious’.

“Victory!” Poirier wrote alongside an image of him putting the finishing touches to McGregor after dropping the Irishman.

McGregor and head coach John Kavanagh have vowed to address the technical issues identified in the defeat at UFC 257, primarily the calf kicks to McGregor’s right leg that were still affecting him as recently as last week.

Meanwhile, the Irishman’s long-time rival Nate Diaz has hit out at plans to have McGregor vs. Poirier III take place this summer.

