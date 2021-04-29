Dustin Poirier reveals prediction for Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Dustin Poirier vows to repeat his January victory over Conor McGregor by stopping the Irishman for the second time in six months.

McGregor had never suffered a TKO defeat in his mixed martial arts career before he was finished by Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 earlier this year.

Considering the fact that ‘The Notorious’ had knocked Poirier out seven years earlier, the stage was set for a compelling trilogy fight and while there were some hiccups in the process of making the rubber match, a deal was eventually done for McGregor vs. Poirier III.

‘The Diamond’ and McGregor will share the Octagon for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 and Poirier is quite confident of a similar outcome to their January clash.

“I’m going to stop Conor again,” Poirier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “On July 10, I’m going to get my hand raised and I’m going to stop Conor McGregor again.”

Poirier stopped short of claiming that he will improve on his second-round TKO win over McGregor in January with a first-round victory next time around.

And while there will likely be more hostility in the lead-up to UFC 264 than there was ahead of UFC 257 due to the much-discussed charity controversy, Poirier is looking forward to settling the score with his Irish rival.

Poirier explained: “Fighting Conor that first time when I was a little bit more heated in the moment and cared too much and overread and overthought everything but then to come back and beat the guy on the big stage.

“I feel like we owe it to each other. We owe it to each other to go in there one more time at both of our bests and see what happens, see who the better fighter is, see who can execute their gameplan and get their hand raised. We owe it to each other. That’s just what I believe.

“It’s part of my career and at the end of this journey, that’s going to be a huge deal.”

