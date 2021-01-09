Dustin Poirier wasn’t sure how to answer this bizarre question about Conor McGregor on a recent podcast appearance.

Seven years after being knocked out by Conor McGregor at featherweight, Dustin Poirier will get the opportunity to exact revenge against ‘The Notorious’ when the pair meet at lightweight in the main event of UFC 257.

Fans will be in attendance for the hotly-anticipated rematch on January 23 and as the finishing touches are put on their fight camps, both McGregor and Poirier will likely be expected to fulfil some media obligations to ramp up interest in the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021.

Poirier is already doing the rounds and this week, he appeared on the popular podcast This Past Weekend which is hosted by comedian Theo Von.

Von asked a number of interesting questions about Poirier’s mindset going into the rematch but then an unexpected question popped out of the comic’s mouth.

“Would you kill him?” Von asked, referring to McGregor.

That question caught Dustin off guard #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/T2VJykc3wU — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 8, 2021

Poirier was clearly caught off guard by his fellow Louisiana native but he did his best to stumble through the answer.

“I don’t want to. I don’t want to kill anybody,” Poirier responded.

“That’s not a goal. I don’t wish that on anybody.”

Von definitely felt the weird vibe and admitted that he probably shouldn’t have even asked that question but Poirier saw the funny side of the awkward exchange.

Camp is complete! Thanks to @Everlast_ for everything! Thanks to all my training partners and coaches 🙏 The journey of traveling to the desert starts tomorrow!#PaidInFull #ElDiamante #godspeed pic.twitter.com/v3hPAimVY2 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 8, 2021

McGregor is betting favourite going into the rematch with Poirier and the Irishman appears to be in the best shape of his life, although ‘The Diamond’ isn’t exactly looking in bad condition himself.

UFC 257 takes place on January 23 on Yas Island, with a limited number of fans allowed in the Etihad Arena and strict Covid-19 measures in place.

