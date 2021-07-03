UFC shot down Dustin Poirier weight request for Conor McGregor trilogy fight

“I was pushing to fight at a heavier weight.”

Dustin Poirier has admitted that he’d hoped that his upcoming trilogy fight against Conor McGregor would take place at welterweight, rather than lightweight.

Poirier was knocked out by McGregor in 2014, at featherweight, but the American earned revenge seven years later when he stopped McGregor after both men had established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

After the main event of UFC 257, when McGregor made clear his desire to fight again at 170lbs, Poirier attempted to expedite those plans by offering to fight ‘The Notorious’ at welterweight for a rare trilogy contested across three different weight classes.

UFC not interested in Poirier vs McGregor III at welterweight

However, as was the case for McGregor’s rematch with Nate Diaz, the Irishman was eager to replicate the exact conditions after his defeat to Poirier and the UFC also rejected Poirier’s suggestion for the rubber match to take place at welterweight.

“It’s me trying to show that January wasn’t a fluke, him trying to show that he’s still relevant and that he still wants to be the champion at 155lbs,” Poirier told ESPN.

“I was pushing to fight at a heavier weight. I wanted to fight at 170lbs. I didn’t want to have to cut down to 155lbs again.

“But he wants to do it at 155lbs and the UFC wants to do it at 155lbs so I know what that means. The winner of this fight is fighting for the belt.”

Poirier has made no secret of the fact that he turned down an immediate shot at the UFC’s lightweight title so that he could share the Octagon with McGregor for a third time, with money understandably being the deciding factor.

The winner of the upcoming main event of UFC 264 will almost certainly be next in line for a shot at Charles Oliveira’s 155lbs title and Poirier has no regrets about prioritising the McGregor trilogy contest over a title fight.

“I made that decision pretty easily. If I’m the best in the world then I’m going to beat Conor and then fight for the belt,” Poirier said.

“It’s like doubling down on yourself. I’m a gambling man and I believe in my fighting skills so I just doubled down.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 264