Dustin Poirier knocks Conor McGregor out in main event of UFC 257

For the first time in his UFC career, Conor McGregor was stopped by strikes as Dustin Poirier stole the show at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier weathered the early storm from Conor McGregor but the gameplan of ‘The Diamond’ proved to be superior as a focus on calf kicks set up the second-round knockout for the Lafayette native.

Most believed that if the UFC 257 headliner was to finish early, it would come at the left hand of McGregor and if the fight went the distance, Poirier would have the advantage in the latter rounds but it was the boxing of the American that got the stoppage midway through the second round.

Poirier pulled off the upset after investing early in the calf kicks and mixing it up with level changes and typically gritty boxing against McGregor, who looked to employ the same shoulder strikes that brutalised Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 12 months earlier.

Having been knocked out by McGregor seven years previous, Poirier’s improvement in striking sent McGregor down this time around and Herb Dean stepped in to provide ‘The Diamond’ with the revenge he so passionately sought.

“I’m happy but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said in his post-fight interview.

"We're 1 and 1, maybe we have to do it again." 💎 @DustinPoirier really did THAT! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/w1VtQSQgev — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021

“First off, I want to say that Conor took this result very professionally, he’s a pro and there’s nothing but respect. We’re one and one so maybe we have to do it again.

“I’m happy in the place I am. I’m happy with the man I see in the mirror and this fight is great, this win is great but we’re fighting for something bigger back home and me and The Good Fight Foundation are doing really big things so if you want to check that out then go TheBigFightGroup.com.

“I love my team, I love my wife and I love my city.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257