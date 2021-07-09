Dustin Poirier takes high road after Conor McGregor expresses desire to ‘kill’ opponent

“I go to sleep every night praying that he gets home to his family safely.”

Dustin Poirier has taken the high road after Conor McGregor expressed a desire to kill his American rival in this weekend’s trilogy fight.

McGregor has cut a much more aggressive figure ahead of UFC 264 and he has dropped any semblance of good will to Poirier, which comes in stark contrast to the build-up to the pair’s rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year.

McGregor has vowed to kill Poirier

In his first interview after touching down in Las Vegas earlier this week, McGregor brutally predicted how this weekend’s main event will play out.

“He’s a corpse,” McGregor told The Mac Life. “A dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and taken out on a stretcher.

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man.”

The Irishman reiterated his “kill” threat at Thursday night’s press conference, which featured a far more fiery McGregor than we saw in January.

After both McGregor and Poirier made the non-title lightweight limit of 156lbs on Friday, Poirier addressed his rival’s statements and dealt with it in typically respectful fashion.

“I know Conor was talking crazy yesterday, talking about killing me and all that,” Poirier said on the UFC weigh-in show.

“I go to sleep every night praying that he gets home to his family safely. I’m not out here to hurt anybody or do anything like that. I just wanted to put that out there.”

Poirier has emerged as a slight favourite ahead of the trilogy bout, with many fight fans backing ‘The Diamond’ to replicate his TKO victory over McGregor earlier this year.

