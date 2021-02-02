Dustin Poirier explains gestures to Conor McGregor during UFC 257 clash

Dustin Poirier has explained his gestures aimed at Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 10 days ago.

Dustin Poirier exacted vengeance against Conor McGregor with a second-round TKO victory over ‘The Notorious’ in Abu Dhabi and the American escaped virtually unscathed.

Calf-kicks were the story of the rematch, with Poirier pulverising the lead leg of McGregor but the boxing of ‘The Diamond’ is what ultimately finished McGregor at the midway point of the second round.

While McGregor enjoyed a strong first round, he was tagged on multiple occasions at the beginning of the second round and Poirier celebrated one particular shot by pointing at the Irishman.

Reflecting on the win, Poirier has now explained the meaning of that mid-fight gesture.

“I remember sitting on the stool between the first and second round thinking every second off this clock is going to be worse for this guy,” Poirier told Morning Kombat.

“I just felt it in the moment and I knew I was landing.

Dustin Poirier got it done! The Diamond levelled the rivalry in spectacular fashion at #UFC257 💎 Conor McGregor loses by KO for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/5CWFIVlUUn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2021

“[That’s what I was] pointing at; I had his timing… [I was saying], ‘You’re trying to take me out but I’m not in here for a one-punch type of night, I’m in here to win’.”

The aftermath of the rematch was as respectful as the build-up as neither McGregor nor Poirier engaged in trash talk, having both matured as fighters and men since their initial 2014 meeting.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has made no secret of his desire to set up a rubber match this summer, with the lightweight title on the line, and while the other contenders at 155lbs have not responded well to such suggestions, Poirier is not against the idea.

“It’s 1-1,” Poirier told ESPN. “I knocked him out; he knocked me out. The rubber match, it does make sense.”

At the time of writing, Poirier has not been contacted by anyone from the UFC regarding a fight offer.

