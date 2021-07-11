Dustin Poirier determined to fight Conor McGregor again even if it’s outside the Octagon

“You don’t say the stuff he said.”

Typically in combat sports, trilogy fights are used to put a full stop at the end of rivalries but that most definitely wasn’t the case for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

A lower leg injury brought a premature end to McGregor vs Poirier III this weekend, when the Irishman was unable to continue after reportedly breaking his tibia in the first round against ‘The Diamond.’

The anti-climactic nature of the conclusion has left many fight fans hoping to see a fourth clash and Dana White seemed open to the idea, with the UFC President suggesting that Poirier will fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title next before another meeting with McGregor.

"When Conor is healed you do the rematch." Dana White feels @DustinPoirier and McGregor will run it back pending the Irishman's recovery. pic.twitter.com/diBb01dOY5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

Poirier certainly seems up for the challenge of another McGregor fight as he remains furious about how low ‘The Notorious’ stooped with his trash talk in the build-up to the UFC 264 main event.

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said in his post-fight press conference. “You don’t say the stuff he said.

“My wife is solid as a rock, I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me, you don’t say stuff like that. He was saying he was going to murder me, you don’t say stuff like that.

Dustin Poirier hits out at Conor McGregor

“You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance that somebody could die and you don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”

Even after sustaining a serious injury, McGregor again took aim at Poirier and referenced the fact that his wife had sent him a direct message request on Instagram.

Poirier speculated that McGregor needs to adopt a certain persona in order to feel confident in his abilities in the Octagon but Poirier believes his long-time rival crossed the line in recent weeks.

Poirier explained: “I think he was overcompensating for that mental space where he was asking himself at night, ‘Am I still that guy?’

“And maybe he performs better when he’s in that character, in that mode. Everybody has their own thing.

“I don’t hate the guy but you don’t say stuff like that.”

