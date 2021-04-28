Dustin Poirier reacts after Conor McGregor donates $500,000 to different charity

Dustin Poirier insists he did not take it personally that Conor McGregor donated $500,000 to a different charity in Louisiana.

Following a furious back-and-forth earlier this month, when Dustin Poirier revealed that Conor McGregor had not followed through with his donation to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, ‘The Notorious’ turned his attention to a different charity.

McGregor hit out at Poirier and claimed that he didn’t receive the required information regarding where his donation would go before the pair’s trilogy fight was confirmed for UFC 264 this summer.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

It was announced this week that McGregor had instead generously donated $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, leading some to believe that the Irishman was attempting to spite Poirier by supporting a local charity that wasn’t his.

Poirier, however, has dismissed suggestions that he should feel hard done by and praised McGregor for donating to a worthy cause in Louisiana.

“I didn’t say anything untrue,” Poirier told ESPN. “I still stand by everything that happened.

“Since then, Conor has donated $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. And that’s so incredible because at the end of the day, helping the community and helping people in need was the mission and goal from the jump.

“When I used to auction and eBay stuff before I had the foundation, when we used to do small things in the community. That’s always been the goal so at the end of the day, charity wins. It’s mission accomplished.

“I see a lot of people who want to attach negativity and say that it was a slap in the face when it comes to the donation, that Conor didn’t donate it to my charity but it’s not my money! It’s the people’s money so I don’t know why people think that or where they get that from.

“Charity wins at the end of the day so it’s great. I’m very thankful. It wasn’t a slap in the face, it was a high five because the people in the community are going to win.”

