Dustin Poirier brands Conor McGregor a ‘dirtbag’ after trilogy fight

There was plenty of bad blood remaining after UFC 264 came to a close.

The trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was supposed to bring closure to one of the most iconic rivalries in recent years but a fourth clash is not beyond the realms of possibility considering the unfortunate ending to Saturday’s bout.

McGregor suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the final moments of the first round against Poirier – a round which the American had won – and the lightweight fight had to be called off due to a doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor was clearly in agony but he continued to make his voice heard before and after the official result was read out.

During Poirier’s post-fight interview, ‘The Diamond’ insisted that McGregor initially hurt his ankle earlier in the round before the horrific injury that came almost on the buzzer.

“Let’s hear what he’s saying! Go to him,” Poirier told Joe Rogan.

"He fractured it on one of the checks. I felt it." "This guy is a dirtbag, man."@DustinPoirier believes McGregor's injury was due to a checked kick. The Diamond leaves #UFC264 with a W 💎 pic.twitter.com/HoUdTxv7sw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

“He fractured it (ankle) on one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and then it broke on the punch, for sure. When I pointed at him at the beginning of the fight, that’s when I checked a good kick and I bet that’s when it cracked.

“I felt something but he was kicking me hard. It probably cracked and then on the twist after the punch, it was finished.”

Poirier hit out at McGregor for allegedly grabbing the inside of his gloves during the first round, which is not allowed, and branded his rival “a dirtbag” for his antics in the lead-up to the bout.

Dustin Poirier slams McGregor’s fight week antics

Poirier clearly took issue with McGregor’s repeated claims throughout fight week that he planned to take Poirier’s life in the Octagon.

“I can take… there’s no holds barred with the trash talk but murder is something you don’t clown around about,” Poirier continued.

“There’s no coming back from that and this guy was saying that he was going to murder me and I was going to leave here in a coffin. You don’t talk like that to people! I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.

“He did hit me with a good cross just like the last fight. I didn’t see it and it kind of clipped me. I was a little bit buzzed but my legs were still there.

“The takedown was easy. He was putting his fingers in my gloves and pulling me down to throw the upkicks, I was trying to let Herb (Dean) know that.

“This guy is a dirtbag! And everybody booing, you can kiss my whole asshole.”

