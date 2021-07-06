Dustin Poirier lifts lid on Conor McGregor charity dispute ahead of trilogy fight

“The fight happened and they completely stopped responding to emails.”

Dustin Poirier has opened up on the charity dispute that followed his rematch victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 earlier this year.

The build-up to UFC 257 was surprisingly friendly and McGregor even pledged a significant donation of $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation but the offer took a sour turn in the aftermath of the bout.

McGregor insists his team did not receive the appropriate assurances to go ahead with the donation, sparking a furious back-and-forth on social media and even a threat from ‘The Notorious’ to pull out of the trilogy fight at UFC 264 this weekend.

McGregor instead donated $500,000 to a different Louisiana charity in a gesture that was praised by Poirier, who has now explained his side of the dispute.

“On fight week, he said he was going to donate some money to my foundation, The Good Fight Foundation,” Poirier said on the UFC Countdown show.

“His team reached out to my foundation on fight week and they were very responsive, replied to emails daily and got all of our banking information for the foundation to start the transfer of funds.

“The fight happened and they completely stopped responding to emails so that’s why I went public with the tweet.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor charity dispute

“He was being cute online saying he has a prediction that he is going to knock me out with a front kick so I said, ‘You also predicted a donation to my foundation.’ I was just poking back at him.

“Of course you’re going to talk about me and say things about me but I know how much my wife puts into the foundation and how much she has done.

“I never want to associate my foundation or the work we’ve done with any negativity. And a dispute about a donation is negative.

“But he ended up donating $500,000 to The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, a great charity, and the money is going to go where it needs to, helping the youth of South Louisiana.

“So charity wins in the end. Mission accomplished!”

