Dustin Poirier lets Conor McGregor know the best chance of beating him at UFC 264

“If I was him, I would try to touch me early.”

Dustin Poirier has revealed how he would approach this weekend’s trilogy fight if he was in Conor McGregor’s position.

Poirier vs McGregor III is set to be one of the biggest fights of 2021 and fans don’t have long to wait before the Octagon door closes behind the rivals in the main event of UFC 264.

The finishing touches are being put in place for the respective fight camps of McGregor and Poirier ahead of the trilogy fight on Saturday night and much has been made about how both men have prepared for the rubber match.

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor trilogy fight

During an interview with ESPN, Poirier speculated on how McGregor will have approached the third clash after being pulverised with calf kicks in the pair’s rematch in January.

“Obviously he’s going to try to check calf kicks if I throw them,” Poirier said.

“I might not even throw calf kicks. I’m expecting him to throw calf kicks, honestly. I’m working on countering calf kicks over here. I’m not even working on landing them.

“I think he’s going to be more aggressive and he’s not going to let the fight unfold. As it unfolded [last time] and as I got more comfortable, he realised, ‘Oh shit, this guy can really fight!’

“If I was him, I would try to touch me early and keep me out of rhythm because if this thing starts to blossom into a fight in the second, third and fourth [rounds] and we start hurting in there, start having to grind it out, start getting a rhythm then I win that fight 10 out of 10 times.”

McGregor has vowed to make ‘The Diamond’ pay for what he’s said in the lead-up to UFC 264 and it will be fascinating to see how the lightweight main event plays out.

Poirier is expecting the most motivated version of McGregor to be standing opposite him in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

“It’s all on the line for him,” Poirier continued.

“He’s not doing this for money. He’s doing this for pride, for respect, to prove that he’s still an important piece of this 155lbs division. That’s a dangerous man…

“He’s not coming out here to put any more of damper on his name, to get knocked out again or to get submitted again. He’s coming to build McGregor Enterprises back to where it was.”

