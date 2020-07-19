Donegal’s Joe Duffy Retires Immediately After UFC Fight Island Defeat

Joe Duffy has announced his retirement following his defeat to Joel Alvarez on Saturday night.

Competing in Abu Dhabi as part of the UFC’s Fight Island series of events, ‘Irish’ Joe Duffy was hoping to claim his first victory since 2017 but fell to a submission defeat to his opponent on the undercard of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez II.

After a back-and-forth opening exchange on the prelims, Duffy shot in on a takedown and found himself stuck in a guillotine choke from Alvarez and had no option but to tap out, resulting in his third consecutive defeat in the Octagon.

Former pro boxer Duffy congratulated his opponent and returned to his locker room with head coach John Tandy and it was there that he revealed that he arrived at the decision to hang up his gloves for good.

“Thank you all so much for all your messages of support all week,” Duffy wrote on social media. “I have been blessed on this journey in MMA and am truly grateful for every experience.

“I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces. I think it’s time to realise that I haven’t got what it takes any more. Congrats to Joel Alvarez and thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities.

“I’m sorry I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn’t meant to be. I am officially retiring from MMA competition.”

Duffy is often referred to as the last man to defeat Conor McGregor before ‘The Notorious’ began his stint in the UFC but that was always a term that irked Duffy, who felt that his talents should stand alone without being mentioned in the same breath as his one-time rival.

At 32 years of age and with some fantastic memories logged as an elite fighter in both the ring and the cage, Duffy can look back proudly at his career and rest happily in retirement.